Andhra CM Naidu lays foundation for USD 15 billon Google data centre near Vizag

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

"This is a great day. Historic day for all of us. Unforgettable in Andhra Pradesh history - April 28, 2026 - will be remembered forever in the history of India and in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Google AI data centre will be a growth engine for India," Naidu said while addressing the foundation ceremony.

According to the CM, the Rs 1.35 lakh crore Google data centre investment will emerge as the pride of North Andhra region, and termed it as Asia's biggest such facility.

Naidu said the foundation was not an ordinary one, a foundation for the southern state's digital future.