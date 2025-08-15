Andhra CM launches 'Stree Shakti' statewide free bus travel scheme for women

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched 'Stree Shakti', a statewide free bus travel scheme for women, in the presence of NDA leaders here.

As part of Stree Shakti, all girls, women and transgender persons with Andhra Pradesh domicile status can travel anywhere in the state.

CM Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh travelled in a bus accompanied by women.

As the bus passed through Tadepalli village in Guntur district, several people cheered them while the beneficiaries alternated among themselves to sit beside the CM, Kalyan and Lokesh to chat with them.

The Stree Shakti scheme will allow the beneficiaries to travel across the state in the five categories of Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express and Express services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services.

Around 2.62 crore women in the state are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Out of a total fleet of 11,449 buses under APSRTC, 74 per cent buses will be open for free travel for girls, women and transgenders under Stree Shakti.

Free bus travel scheme for women is a 'Super Six' promise given by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 poll.

Super Six promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Other Super Six promises are Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam - 2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).