Andhra CM Jagan Reddy inaugurates Infosys office in Visakhapatnam

VISHAKAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated an office of Infosys in Visakhapatnam. At the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "It is said that there is a possibility of getting jobs for one thousand people with this move. Visakhapatnam is going to become an IT hub like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Sagara has already become an education hub. 15,000 engineers are being prepared every year."

The office of Infosys was inaugurated at IT Hills in Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

Underlining the importance of Vishakapatnam in the development of the state, the Chief Minister said, "Visakhapatnam is developing in all fields and Visakhapatnam is the biggest city in the state." Earlier Andhra Pradesh IT minister Amarnath said that the Visakhapatnam Campus of Infosys at Rushikonda will be a milestone for Andhra Pradesh in the IT sector.

"The announcement by the management of Infosys that they will start their operations with a thousand employees in the first phase is a good development for the IT sector of Visakhapatnam," he said. The government has already taken the initiative to make Visakhapatnam an IT destination, and many companies have entered Visakhapatnam," he said.