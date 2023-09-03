Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy leaves for London

VIJAYAWADA (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for London from the Vijayawada airport on Saturday. The Chief Minister was seen off at the Gannavaram Airport here by Ministers T Vanitha, J Ramesh, Chief Whip Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, MLC T Raghuram, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy and other officials.

"CM Shri YS Jagan left for London from Gannavaram Airport Public representatives and high officials bid farewell to the CM at the airport," read a rough translation of a message by the Chief Minister's Office on X.

Earlier on Saturday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary. The Chief Minister, his wife Bharathi Reddy, mother YS Vijayamma, several ministers, close relatives and friends participated in an all-faith prayer session held at YSR Samadhi here on Saturday. The Chief Minister placed wreaths on the Samadhi and garlanded his father’s statue.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said: “The vacuum created by your absence can never be filled. Though you have left us physically, you have earned a permanent place in the hearts of people as a leader. People’s love and affection towards you have stood like a mountain in support of me. Your aspirations are handholding and taking me forward in achieving the objectives of welfare and development.”

