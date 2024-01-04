Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on former Telangana CM KCR

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Telangana's former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the latter's residence here on Thursday. The former Telangana chief minister is recuperating after undergoing hip replacement surgery last month.

Reddy met KCR at the latter's residence at Nandi Nagar here and enquired about his health. The Chief Minister presented a shawl and bouquet to KCR.

Rao had undergone left hip replacement surgery after he suffered a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7. He was discharged from hospital on December 15.

KCR was elected as legislature party leader on December 9 by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs. Incidentally, today, Jagan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at an event held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven.