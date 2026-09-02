Andhra CM directs TTD, Endowments officials to expedite construction of 5,000 temples

The chief minister said that TTD should expand its programmes for promoting Hindu Dharma and spirituality and directed officials to begin temple works once the proposed sites were finalised.

"Officials should expedite the construction of 5,000 temples across the state and finalise the sites at the earliest," Naidu said in an official release late on Tuesday.

During a review meeting, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravi Chandra said proposals had been received for 4,192 temples from 161 constituencies in 28 districts, while 967 temples had already been completed, it said.

He said temples would be constructed under three categories, with priority given to SC and ST colonies, fishermen settlements, weaker sections' colonies and general areas.