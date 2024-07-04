Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in the national capital on Thursday.

Naidu also met the Union Civil Aviation Minister and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) collegaue Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

After the meeting Goyal in a post on X, said discussions entailed on how the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can "aid in ushering in an era of prosperity growth" for Andhra Pradesh.





"Delighted to meet the dynamic Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, @NCbN Garu, whose leadership has re-energised Andhra's development journey. Discussed how the NDA government led by PM @NarendraModi ji can aid in ushering in an era of prosperity & growth for the State," Goyal posted on X.

Naidu's TDP is part of the National Demorcratic Alliance and its support is crucial for the BJP to remain in power at the Centre. The meeting assumes significance as Naidu has declared rebuilding Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The project is expected to require central assistance and clearance. Naidu on Wednesday released a white paper on Amaravathi capital region. He said that the name "Amaravati" was mooted by Ramoji Rao after research.

"Amaravathi has a specific chamber in the British Museum. We are bringing back Amaravathi as the name of the capital, which was previously the capital of the Satavahana dynasty. Nobody anticipated the state's bifurcation. Ramoji Rao suggested this name, and it was put to a public poll.

Everyone suggested Amaravathi as the capital. We collected soil and water from across the state for laying the foundation stone. Even soil brought from Parliament was mixed in the Amaravathi capital region on foundation day.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravathi. Amaravathi is the central point of the state," the Andhra chief minister said.



