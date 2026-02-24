Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

The crash occurred around 9.30 am, after the chopper took off from Rangat in the North and Middle Andaman district, they said.

All five passengers and the two crew members, rescued from mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital, one of the officials said.

“The helicopter crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,” a senior Civil Aviation official said.

An inquiry has been initiated, he said.

"On February 24, 2026, PHL Dauphin N3 helicopter (VT PHY) took off from Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) at around 8.30 am for a passenger flight from Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) to Rangat and further to Mayabunder.