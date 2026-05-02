Andaman and Nicobar administration sets Guinness world record with largest underwater national flag unfurling

SRI VIJAYA PURAM: Andaman and Nicobar Administration successfully created a new Guinness World Record with the largest underwater national flag unfurling at Radhanagar Beach, Swaraj Dweep (Havlok), today. The monumental flag, measuring approximately 60 × 40 metres, was unfurled beneath the sea in a meticulously coordinated effort involving multiple agencies and skilled divers.
The Hon’ble Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Shri DK Joshi, Admiral (Retd), Shri Chandra Bhushan Kumar IAS, Chief Secretary, A & N Administration and Shri HS Dhaliwal IPS, DGP, Andaman and Nicobar islands along with senior officials of the Administration, participated in the event and witnessed the historic moment. Personnel from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, along with scuba divers from various diving centres across the Islands, contributed to the successful execution of this complex underwater operation.
Upon completion of the unfurling at 1035 hrs, Mr Rishi Nath, Adjudicator from Guinness World Records, officially announced the creation of a new world record and presented the Guinness World Records certificate to the Hon’ble Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Addressing the gathering, the Hon’ble Lt Governor commended the divers, officials, and all stakeholders involved for their exceptional teamwork, dedication, and commitment in achieving this remarkable feat, which adds a new chapter to the Islands’ legacy of unique accomplishments.
Further strengthening the spirit of excellence, another Guinness World Record attempt titled “Tallest Human Stack” is scheduled to be held on May 03, 2026 (0800–1000 hrs) at the Lighthouse dive site, Swaraj Dweep. The Hon’ble Lt. Governor is expected to grace the occasion along with senior officers of the Administration.
This achievement underscores the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ growing prominence as a hub for adventure, marine activities, and globally recognized events.