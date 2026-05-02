Andaman and Nicobar administration sets Guinness world record with largest underwater national flag unfurling

The Hon’ble Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Shri DK Joshi, Admiral (Retd), Shri Chandra Bhushan Kumar IAS, Chief Secretary, A & N Administration and Shri HS Dhaliwal IPS, DGP, Andaman and Nicobar islands along with senior officials of the Administration, participated in the event and witnessed the historic moment. Personnel from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, along with scuba divers from various diving centres across the Islands, contributed to the successful execution of this complex underwater operation.

Upon completion of the unfurling at 1035 hrs, Mr Rishi Nath, Adjudicator from Guinness World Records, officially announced the creation of a new world record and presented the Guinness World Records certificate to the Hon’ble Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.