Anant Chaturdashi: 430 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai till noon

After traditional puja and aarti in the presence of large numbers of devotees at ‘sarvajanik’ (community) Ganesh pandals, immersion processions of several prominent mandals began with energetic chants, traditional music and showers of gulal and flower petals.

Ganpati Idols have started reaching immersion points in the city, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 430 idols were immersed till noon. Of these, eight were sarvajani Ganpati idols, 416 household idols and six goddess Gauri/Hartalika idols, the civic body said.

“No untoward incident was reported during the immersion process till noon,” the BMC said in its latest update.

The 12-day Ganpati festival culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, when devotees bid farewell to the elephant-headed god by immersing idols in natural water bodies or artificial ponds.