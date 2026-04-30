Anant Ambani offers to relocate 80 Pablo Escobar-linked hippos, urges Colombia to halt cull

The proposal comes as Colombia struggles to manage a fast-growing population of Escobar-linked hippos in the Magdalena River basin. The younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, an executive director at Reliance Industries Ltd and founder of Vantara, has written to the country’s environment minister proposing a “scientifically led” translocation of the animals to Jamnagar in Gujarat.

According to Vantara, he has asked authorities to reconsider the culling decision and explore relocation as a humane alternative, offering to handle logistics, veterinary care and long-term rehabilitation.

Colombian authorities recently authorised the killing of 80 hippos, part of an invasive population that now stands at around 200 and could exceed 500 by 2030 if unchecked.

Ambani said the animals deserved a humane solution and that Vantara has the capacity to house them.

The proposal calls for Colombia to defer the cull while necessary approvals are obtained from both governments and relevant international bodies.