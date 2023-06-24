An all-party delegation should be sent to Manipur to curb violence: Raut

MUMBAI: Reacting to the violence in Manipur, MP Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut slammed the PM Modi government and said that the Centre had failed to curb the violence.

Raut said, "We have repeatedly raised the issue of Manipur. Manipur is an important state and the Modi government has failed to curb the violence. All the central and state-level ministers have fled from the place. Houses are being burnt and Home Minister Amit Shah also could not do anything. We had requested a party meeting but now after two months when the PM is in America, they are calling for the meeting. This meeting should have been convened in the presence of PM Modi. From our side, Priyanka Chaturvedi will attend the meeting and convey our demands. Our demand is that a delegation under the leadership of the Home Minister should visit Manipur and have an open conversation with the leaders of the organization which are trying to spread violence there. My request to the Home Minister is to send an all-party delegation to Manipur without any delay."

On the Opposition party meeting which happened yesterday, Sanjay Raut said that his party had an important role to play.

He said, "Mehbooba Mufti and her party are playing politics in Kashmir. BJP formed a government with them and PM Modi attended the swearing in ceremony. Now they should not raise their fingers at us. We did not go to cut the cake of Nawaz Sharif. We went to Patna for the meeting."

Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut further said, "Uddhav Thackeray has said in the meeting that if there won't be a power change in 2024, then this will be the last election, so to protect democracy, we (opposition parties) have to stay united and fight the election."