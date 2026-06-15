An-32 crash: Mortal remains of three IAF personnel sent to their native places

NEW DELHI: A day after five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, including two Agniveers, were killed when their An-32 transport aircraft crashed while landing at Jorhat in Assam, mortal remains of three were sent to their native places on Sunday, defence officials said.
The deceased personnel were accorded full military honours before the send-off.
The Russian-designed Antonov An-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie, according to the IAF.
The deceased personnel were identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.
"Mortal remains of three of the bravehearts were sent off today from Jorhat, with full military honours. IAF aircraft flew their mortal remains to their native places for conduct of their last rites with full military honours," a senior defence official said.
The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Prashant Singh were sent to Dehradun in Uttrakhand, while the bodies of Flight Lt Shubam Kumar and Agniveervayu Danish Alam were sent to their native places in Bihar's Gaya and Bhojpur, repectively, the official added.
The IAF, in a statement issued Saturday, extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and said it "stands firmly" with them in this hour of grief.
A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF had said.
The An-32 is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft. It has been serving the IAF for decades -- in ferrying personnel and air-dropping vital supplies into some of the world's most demanding terrain.