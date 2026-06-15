An-32 crash: Mortal remains of three IAF personnel sent to their native places

The deceased personnel were accorded full military honours before the send-off.

The Russian-designed Antonov An-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie, according to the IAF.

The deceased personnel were identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.