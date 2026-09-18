Amritsar: ASI shot dead at grain market; man gunned down in Islamabad locality

DGP Gaurav Yadav, who inspected the crime scene and met the victim’s family on Friday, told reporters that ASI Harjit Singh was hit near the neck by a single bullet fired from a .30 bore pistol.

The incident took place around 12:30 am on Friday when the ASI on PCR duty was shot from a close range by the two bike-borne men, the DGP said.

Hours earlier on Thursday night, a bike-borne duo gunned down a man outside his house in the Islamabad area of the city, police said.

In both cases, the accused fled after committing the crime.

ASI Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district, was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. The killing followed a similar incident in May, when armed assailants shot a Punjab Police ASI near Hamja village in Amritsar district.

In the Islamabad incident, the victim has been identified as Sahilpreet Singh. According to police, he was strolling outside of his house when the bike-borne men opened fire.