Amit Singh Negi appointed additional secretary in PMO, Samir Ashwin Vakil to be SFIO director

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer Amit Singh Negi has been appointed additional secretary in the PMO as part of a major top-level reshuffle effected by the Centre.

A 1999-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, Negi is currently joint secretary in the Department of Expenditure under the Union Ministry of Finance.

He has been appointed as additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

Samir Ashwin Vakil, a 1998-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, has been appointed director in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs for a tenure of five years, it said.

Maneesh Garg, Sanjay Kumar and Ajeet Kumar have been appointed deputy election commissioners in the Election Commission of India.

Manisha Saxena, the director general (tourism) under the Union Ministry of Tourism, will now be additional secretary in the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the order said.

Mugdha Sinha, joint secretary in the culture ministry, will take over from Saxena as director general (tourism).

Ashutosh Agnihotri and Niraj Kumar Bansod have been appointed additional secretary and joint secretary, respectively, in the home ministry.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Ajay Bhadoo has been appointed additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry while Amandeep Garg will be additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, according to the order dated August 6.

Ashok Kumar Singh has been appointed director general of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation under the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment in the rank and pay of additional secretary, the order said.

Vatsalya Saxena has been posted as CEO of Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Nidhi Chhibber will be additional secretary in the NITI Aayog, TK Anil Kumar has been appointed additional secretary in the Department of Rural Development under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, and Dheeraj Sahu has been named managing director of the Small Farmers' AgriBusiness Consortium under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh has been appointed additional secretary in the Department of Rural Development, Rabindra Kumar Agarwal as additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Cooperation, and Puneet Agarwal will be additional secretary and financial advisor in the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

N Gulzar will be additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications and Ashish Chatterjee has been named managing director of the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Puneet Yadav will be additional secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. He is currently joint secretary in the same department.

Nila Mohanan has been appointed as joint secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, Pawan Kumar Sharma will be joint secretary in the Department of Defence and Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Alok Tiwari joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

Kumar Ravi Kant Singh has been named joint secretary in the Department of Military Affairs.

Nand Kumarum, a 2008-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed CEO of the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) under the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

IAS officers Latha Ganapathy and Nikhil Gajraj have been appointed as joint secretary in the Department of Health & Family Welfare. V Kiran Gopal has been posted as joint secretary in the National Health Authority under the Department of Health & Family Welfare.

V Lalithalakshmi, a 2008-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, has been named secretary in the Capacity Building Commission with additional charge of the post of CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, under the DoPT.

Sunil Kumar, a 1995-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, has been appointed additional registrar general in the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, the order said.

P Bala Kiran will take charge as director of Census Operations in Andhra Pradesh, Pooja Pandey as director of Census Operations in Arunachal Pradesh & Meghalaya, and Sheetal Verma as director (Census Operations) in Uttar Pradesh.

J Ashok Kumar and Chhavi Bhardwaj have been appointed as joint secretary in the DoPT.

Vinod Seshan will be joint secretary in the Department of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Naval Kishore Ram joint secretary in the Department of Revenue.