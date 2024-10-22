Amit Shah turns 60, Uttarakhand CM Dhami extends birthday wishes

NEW DELHI: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary and called him an influential administrator, a hardworking person, and a strong personality.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the successful Home and Cooperative Minister, Mr. @AmitShahji, who is an influential administrator, a hardworking person and has a strong personality.

Your strong leadership has taken the country's internal security to unprecedented heights and your contribution in connecting Kashmir to the mainstream of development is incomparable. Your tireless efforts have given new direction and energy to the cooperative movement, paving the way for economic prosperity in rural and urban areas.

I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for your long, healthy, and auspicious life," CM Dhami posted on X. Goa CM Pramod Sawant extended birthday wishes to Amit Shah and lauded calling him a visionary leader.

"I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, a visionary leader whose dedication and commitment have been instrumental to the progress of our nation.

May you continue to inspire and lead with the same passion and determination.

Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more years of impactful service to our country," the Goa CM wrote on X. Tripura CM Manik Saha greeted Amit Shah and called him a source of inspiration for countless workers.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to respected Shri @AmitShah ji, Union Minister of Home and Cooperation in the Government of India, former National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, skilled organizer and source of inspiration for countless workers.

May God give you a long life and good health.

May the nation always benefit from your leadership, experience, and foresight," CM Saha posted on X. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Shah birthday wishes and hailed him as a "brilliant leader."

"Heartiest birthday wishes to our successful and brilliant leader, and source of inspiration for all of us workers, respected Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji His contribution to nation-building and strengthening the organization is incomparable.

Today, under his leadership, India is fighting a decisive battle against left-wing extremism, which has given a new direction to the country's security.

Also, the campaign against drug smuggling has intensified. The progress of modernization of security systems at the Center is also commendable, which has infused a new energy in the entire country.

Lots of blessings to him from the people of Assam. I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his long life and good health," CM Sarma posted on X.