Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on August 8-9

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry starting August 8, officials said on Friday.
During his visit, he will offer prayers at prominent temples and attend official and public events.
On Saturday, Shah will visit Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Sri Ramana Maharshi Ashram, followed by darshan and puja at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple, the officials said.
The minister will be in Puducherry on Sunday. He will attend the presentation of the President's Colour to Puducherry Police at the Puducherry Police Ground.
Later in the day, Shah will inaugurate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' at Murugaa Theatre Signal, the officials said.