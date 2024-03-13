Amit Shah to inaugurate new office of three multistate cooperative societies

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday will inaugurate the new office building for the three multi- state cooperative societies -- Bhartiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) and National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL) -- at the World trade Centre, Naoroji Nagar, in the national capital.

Inauguration of a separate office building for BBSSL, NCOL and NCEL is another significant initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi".

Since a long time, requirement was being felt for a separate office building for three societies, and now these societies will be able to work seamlessly.

The Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi approved setting up of three national level multi-state cooperative societies, for exports, organic produce and seeds and these societies have been registered under MSCS Act, 2002.

The cooperative societies of all levels, who are interested in activities specified for each of the three societies are eligible to become members, that is from 'PACS to APACS level'.

All the three societies will ensure the upliftment of the people associated with agriculture and related activities and will procure the agricultural produce and seeds from the farmers via PACS. This would further lead to the strengthening of PACS as the farmers associated with them will get maximum value for their produce.

The societies will be working with an objective of ensuring that profits on the net surplus goes directly to the farmers' accounts thereby preventing leakages in the process.

The inauguration of a separate office building for BBSSL, NCOL and NCEL will prove to be a milestone in the cooperative sector of the country.

It will ensure smooth functioning of all the three societies to secure consistent income for the farmers, which will help in realising the Prime Minister Modi ji's vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi".

The event will be attended by the Secretaries and other senior officers of the related Central ministries/departments, officials from all the three newly formed organisations (BBSSL, NCOL, NCEL), officials from related organisations such as Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), officials of foreign embassies in India, officials of the promoters of the three societies, and officials and delegates from the National Cooperative Federations across the country will attend the event.