Amit Shah to chair review meeting over preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy'

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday chair a review meeting on the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MPs from the districts in Gujarat which could be impacted by the cyclone will also participate in the meeting virtually.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy has weakened into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

"ESCS BIPARJOY weakened into VSCS and lay at 2330IST today, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as VSCS," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone.

He directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government and to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, and drinking water. He said steps should be taken to restore these services immediately in the event of damages caused to them.

He also gave directions for ensuring the safety of animals and that control rooms should function round the clock.

IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

In the wake of the cyclone, Indian Railways has activated the disaster management room and opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning.