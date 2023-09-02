Amit Shah releases list of Congress govt’s ‘scams’ in Chhattisgarh

BHOPAL: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress led Chhattisgarh government of ‘indulging in huge corruption’.

He alleged that the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has made the state an ‘ATM of Gandhi Family’.

Shah made these remarks while addressing a poll rally in the state capital Raipur. Before launching a scathing attack on the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Shah along with state BJP unit released ‘Arop Patra’ against the state government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

During his address, Shah listed out alleged scams related to coal, liquor, online betting being probed by central agencies in the state, and asserted that BJP can save Chhattisgarh from the Congress’ scams, atrocities and misrule.

Referring to the money laundering case related to an alleged illegal betting app ‘Mahadev Online Book’, Shah said, “People of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Bhupesh Baghel government, which has committed corruption to the tune of thousands of crore or BJP government that paves the way for development.”

He said that the people of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Baghel government that talks about protecting the rights of tribals even as religious conversions flourish under it or the BJP government which protects and preserve tribals and their culture.

“Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has broken all records of corruption. If BJP is elected to power, those who indulged in corruption will be hung upside down and will be brought in order,” Shah added.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be elected to power again, and said the BJP will form a government with full majority in Chhattisgarh prior to that.

“I promise to the people of Chhattisgarh that if BJP is elected to power, every house will have access to clean water supply within two years,” he added.