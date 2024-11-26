Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh pay homage to martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks

NEW DELHI: Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid homage to the multiple security who bravely fought the terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the martyrs of the attack.

"On this day in 2008, cowardly terrorists shamed humanity by killing innocent people in Mumbai. I pay my emotional tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and salute those who lost their lives," said Amit Shah in a post on X. Calling terrorism a 'blot on the entire human civilisation', he highlighted how India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives. "Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization.

The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives," the post added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to all the security personnel who were martyred during the 26/11 terror attack.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers who lost their lives that fateful day. We pay homage to the security personnel who fought with utmost courage and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"We remember, and we will never forget those wounds," the post added. Today is the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, a series of coordinated terror attacks at the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Notably, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated attacks on India's financial capital.