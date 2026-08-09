Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Puducherry Police

PUDUCHERRY: Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colour to Puducherry Police on Sunday and praised the force for its commitment and dedication in ensuring the country's internal security.
Referring to the government replacing the British-era criminal laws, including the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Shah said its replacement, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was enacted with the intention of ensuring justice to citizens.
In his address after presenting the President's Colour to the Union Territory's police force, he said the new criminal laws are based on the "three pillars of technology, timeline and trust."
Underlining Centre's commitment for the UT's growth, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision over the last 12 years has been to strengthen it.
To make Puducherry strong, a number of many development initiatives, including investments to the tune of Rs 39,000 crore in the last nine years and road expansion activities worth thousands of crores of rupees have been taken up, he said.
While the UT received about Rs 3,500 crore in Central fund allocation between 1950 and 2014, the NDA government provided Rs 13,762 crore during the 2014-26 period to it, he added.
Various government initiatives, including Lakhpati Didi, Ujjwala and PM Awas schemes, direct benefit transfer and construction of toilets have benefited seven lakh citizens in Puducherry, he said.
"Puducherry police has received the Nishaan (President's Colour). In this golden hour, let me assure on PM Modi's behalf, the government is committed to the union territory's development," Shah underlined.
Shah praised the UT police force for its dedication and commitment to maintain law and order in Puducherry, which is geographically spread across different states in south--Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh (Yanam) and Kerala (Mahe).
"The President's flag is the most honourable moment for any police force. Puducherry police may number around 5,000 but has been maintaining the UT's safety and its internal security. You don't do it due to any file or order but due to your sense of commitment and dedication."
"During the challenging COVID-19 scenario, I used to review the situation in states and UTs, and the Puducherry police went the extra mile to serve people--the women and children," he said.
He described the moment in which Puducherry police received the President's Colour as a "golden episode" in its history.
He lauded the force on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.
Earlier, the HM presented the President's Colour to the force's Ensign Officer at an official event held at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground in neighbouring Gorimedu. Shah was accompanied by DGP Shalini Singh.
Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam, among others, were present.
President Murmu had announced on May 8 the conferment of the honour on Puducherry police in recognition of its "exceptional service, discipline and distinguished achievements".
The President's Colour is the highest honour given to a military unit or police of a state or union territory.
Past recipients of the honour include the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and various state police departments.