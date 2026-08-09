Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Puducherry Police

Referring to the government replacing the British-era criminal laws, including the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Shah said its replacement, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was enacted with the intention of ensuring justice to citizens.

In his address after presenting the President's Colour to the Union Territory's police force, he said the new criminal laws are based on the "three pillars of technology, timeline and trust."

Underlining Centre's commitment for the UT's growth, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision over the last 12 years has been to strengthen it.