Amit Shah on brief tour to Bengal on Friday

KOLKATA: Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to make a night-stay at Siliguri in West Bengal on Friday before leaving for Araria in Bihar on Saturday morning to participate at a public rally there.

However, on Saturday morning before leaving for Araria on Saturday morning, the Home Minister is likely to hold a brief meeting with select leaders of the state unit of the BJP, and seek a quick update on the party's organisational matters in the state.

A member of the state committee of the BJP said that the Home Minister will land at Bagdogra Airport on his special flight from Delhi on Friday night and make a night-stay there.

"On Friday night, he has no engagement. However, before flying to Araria by helicopter on Saturday, there is a possibility of a brief round of meeting with the state leaders, where is expected to take a quick update on the party's organisational matters in the state," the state committee member said.

He also said that the Union Minister, in the probable meeting, is also expected to take an update over the situation in the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in North Bengal.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Roshan Giri said that they too will make an attempt to meet the Union Home Minister so that they can have "a pulse of the Union government and BJP on the issue of separate Gorkhaland state issue".