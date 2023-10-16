Amit Shah joins 'Kesariya Garba' festivities in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 'Kesariya Garba' event in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on the first day of the Navratri festival on Sunday.

The program was organised by the Sahay Foundation in Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, the foundation also presented the Union Home Minister with a wooden model of the under-construction Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Amit Shah was in Gujarat's Gandhinagar as part of his three-day tour to the state that began on Friday. On Saturday, he joined the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to witness the World Cup clash between India and Pakistan and cheered the Indian team as it scored a magnificent victory. He also interacted with the children of 'Anganwadi' centres in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, "Today I went to a gaming zone with the children of Anganwadi centres of my Lok Sabha constituency. Here, the children enjoyed playing their favourite games. As an MP, it is my endeavour to ensure that the children of Anganwadi centres in my Lok Sabha constituency get all the possible facilities and happiness that children from affluent families get".

नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर सहाय फाउंडेशन द्वारा आयोजित केसरिया गरबा कार्यक्रम में जाना हुआ।

कार्यक्रम की कुछ तस्वीरें…



નવરાત્રિના પાવન અવસર પર સહાય ફાઉન્ડેશન દ્વારા આયોજિત કેસરીયા ગરબા મહોત્સવમાં જવાનું થયું.

મહોત્સવની કેટલીક તસવીરો... pic.twitter.com/E69MvQGgHB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2023

On Sunday, the Union Home Minister addressed a gathering in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district after inaugurating the "Samau Shaheed Memorial" built at a cost of Rs 2 crore as a tribute to 12 revolutionaries from Mansa who were hanged by the Britishers during the revolt of 1857. He also inaugurated a library.



The Shaheed Memorial in Samau village will be a sacred place for promoting patriotism, he said. The Gandhinagar MP said that he is a bibliophile and that books have played a crucial role in building his personality.

"Books have played a special role in building my personality. The future of a country is formed in a library and it gives an opportunity to know one's language and culture," the Union Home Minister said.