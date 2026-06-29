Amit Shah dials Assam CM to discuss flood-like situation in parts of state

Shah sought to know the extent of damage, if any, caused by the swelling rivers of the state, and offered all help from the Centre in handling the situation, they said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 16,000 people have been affected by floods in 69 villages across four revenue circles in Dhemaji.

“I’ve been closely monitoring the flood situation ever since it unfolded in Dhemaji. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people. In this difficult time, we stand firmly with them,” Sarma had posted on X on Sunday.