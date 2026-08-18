Amit Shah: 200 arrested ahead of I-Day, India ends Bhatti group’s terror run

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 17) said that over 200 operatives of the ISI-backed terror group, Shahzad Bhatti Network, were arrested ahead of Independence Day, thwarting their plans to launch subversive attacks.
In a message on ‘X’, he said coordinated operations were held across different locations in 14 states, reflecting the country’s zero tolerance towards terrorism.
Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group, he said.
“Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism,” Shah said, adding that the network was involved in several terrorist activities.
According to a government statement, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India.
The SBN has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.
The NIA is probing multiple cases against Bhatti, including an alleged link to the March 2025 grenade attack at the residence of social media influencer Roger Sandhu in Jalandhar, Punjab.
In April 2026, the NIA had chargesheeted Bhatti as an absconder, and one other accused in the case.
The anti-terror agency has further found that Bhatti had also masterminded the November 2025 explosion at the Women Police Station, Sirsa, Haryana.