Amit Shah: 200 arrested ahead of I-Day, India ends Bhatti group’s terror run

In a message on ‘X’, he said coordinated operations were held across different locations in 14 states, reflecting the country’s zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group, he said.

“Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism,” Shah said, adding that the network was involved in several terrorist activities.