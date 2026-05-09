Amid Sultan Palace row, tourism minister says such heritage structures will be beautified

He made the remarks on Friday, while interacting with mediapersons at his office in Patna shortly after taking charge as the state's new tourism minister following the expansion of the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Gupta was asked about the fate of the historic Sultan Palace, also an iconic architectural landmark of Patna, after recent reports emerging in a section of local media have conjectured that the famed building might have to "face the wrecking ball" to make way for a proposed five-star hotel.

These reports have triggered outrage among several historians, scholars, conservation architects and other heritage lovers and civil society institutions working on heritage preservation, who have demanded from the Bihar government that this "jewel of Patna" be protected and made part of the heritage hotel project, as was originally envisioned, and made public in 2017.