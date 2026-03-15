Amid shortage, 2 Indian ships carrying LPG cross Hormuz

Twenty-two more ships on the west side of the strait are on standby as the Indian government engages with governments in the region for ensuring their safe passage.

LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now headed to Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, told a media briefing.

The vessels are carrying 92,700 tonnes of LPG, he said, adding Shivalik is likely to reach Mundra on March 16 and Nanda Devi is likely to dock at Kandla the next day.