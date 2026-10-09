Amid reports of people filing bulk deletion requests, EC limits it to 10 per person

The EC has prescribed limits on the number of Form 7 applications an individual elector can file to object to the inclusion of names or seek deletion of names from electoral rolls.

The move aims to discourage bulk filing of unsubstantiated objections, reduce inconvenience to voters and ease the workload of election officials.

There were reports of such bulk filing of objections from Karnataka and Odisha.

During the claims and objections period, an individual elector can file a maximum of 10 Form 7 applications throughout the entire period.