Amid NEET paper-leak fiasco, Centre shifts higher education secretary to panchayati raj ministry

Joshi was also holding the charge of school education secretary after Sanjay Kumar retired from the post on June 30. He was also the acting chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to officials, Joshi will now be posted as the secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

While Naresh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as the higher education secretary, TK Anil Kumar has been brought in as the school education secretary.