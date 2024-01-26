Amid India-Maldives row, Ex-Maldives Prez Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wishes India on its 75th R-Day

CHENNAI: Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih extends greeting to the people of India on the country's 75th Republic Day and hoped that the "unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength".

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Prez Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn), PM @narendramodi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength." (sic)

On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn), PM @narendramodi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) January 26, 2024

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian PM Anthony Albanese greeted India on R-Day.

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate," Macron tweeted.

"Warm wishes to the people of India as you celebrate Republic Day. On our shared national days, we have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer," Albanese tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron left for the Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 parade. President Macron is attending the function as the chief guest this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached Kartavya Path.