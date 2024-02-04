Amid fissure in TDP-JSP alliance, Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi

CHENNAI: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan visited the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi.

Last month, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan announced their candidates unilaterally for two assembly seats for the Andhra Pradesh polls this year. Pawan announced for Rajanagaram and Razole constituencies and Chandrababu for Araku and Mandapeta constituencies, which allegedly created a fissure in the TDP-JSP alliance.



Pawan Kalyan also had expressed his displeasure over the TDP’s political manoeuvers.

In September last year, Pawan Kalyan after meeting Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail announced that Jana Sena would have an electoral alliance with the TDP for the forthcoming elections to throw the YSR Congress Party out of power.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday slammed Naidu and Pawan Kalyan and urged the YSRCP cadre to stand united in the upcoming State assembly elections.