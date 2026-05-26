Amid churn in TMC, party MP Kakoli joins Bengal CM's administrative meet with six MLAs

The optics were difficult to miss: a visibly disgruntled Ghosh Dastidar, who recently quit her organisational post after publicly airing disappointment over her treatment in the TMC, sharing space at the BJP government's official platform at a time when West Bengal's political equations appear increasingly fluid.

Apart from the Barasat MP, those attending the meeting included TMC MLAs Anisur Rahaman Biswas of Deganga, Bina Mondal of Swarupnagar, Mohammad Abdul Matin of Haroa and three more legislators from the Basirhat region.

Held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Kalyani, the meeting brought together officials and elected representatives from North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Hooghly districts.