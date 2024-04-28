Amethi, Bareli facesin a few days: Cong

GUWAHATI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the names of party candidates for the prestigious Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh will be announced in a “few days”.

“You have to wait for a few more days... when the names of candidates come from people to me and I sign the notification, it will be announced,” he told reporters when asked about candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Those questioning Congress leaders for changing constituencies must also tell me how many times have (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee and (Lal Krishna) Advani changed their seats,” Kharge said, when asked about the BJP criticising Rahul Gandhi for fighting the elections from Kerala’s Wayanad instead of Amethi.

“There was a demand from the people of Wayanad and he went there. Leaders have to go as demanded by the people,” he said on Gandhi contesting from Kerala.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Kharge alleged, “Modi is trying to intimidate everyone, with either CBI or ED or something else. “

Comparing PM Modi with his predecessor Manmohan Singh, he said, “In his 10 years as the Prime Minister, did you ever hear Manmohan Singh talking about snatching someone’s mangalsutra? Did he badmouth anyone?”