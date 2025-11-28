Along with spirit of competition, spirit of co-operation must for strengthening nation: Prez Murmu

LUCKNOW: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that along with the spirit of competition, the spirit of co-operation is a must for strengthening the nation and society.

President Murmu was speaking at the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides and its 19th National Jamboree in Lucknow on Friday.

"During the Jamboree, a number of competitions are being organised. From every competition, we get to learn new things. The team spirit gets strengthened, and it also inspires us to work harder. But, along with the spirit of competition, the spirit of co-operation is a must for the strengthening of the nation and society," Murmu said.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present.