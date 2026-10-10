Almost like kidnapping, situation beyond Emergency: Mamata Banerjee on detention

The former West Bengal chief minister said she would stay in the national capital and join the INDIA bloc's protest planned on Monday. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who has returned to Kolkata, will also travel to Delhi for the protest.

Banerjee was detained along with TMC joint secretaries Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal and former MP Saket Gokhale as they staged a sit-in at a bus stop on South Avenue, nearly 5 kilometres away from Jantar Mantar, after allegedly being stopped from proceeding there to join the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). They were released later.

Banerjee described her detention as similar to being "kidnapped", and said this was the first time she was taken in a "prison van".

Speaking to a group of journalists after being taken to Dwarka North police station in Sector 17, Banerjee said the six leaders had first asked the police for permission to go to Jantar Mantar but were told they could not.

"We were expressing solidarity in front of Derek's house. Police said more than three can't sit. We divided," she said.

Banerjee said the group then sat on the road near a bus stop on South Avenue, in front of their vehicle. She held a poster reading "Save India, Save Democracy".

"There was only one poster, 'Save India, Save Democracy'. They didn't listen. They just picked us up and put us in a prison van," she said, adding that the group had removed the banner after police objected to it.

"It's very unfortunate. We are not criminals; they picked us up like criminals," she said.

The TMC chief alleged that the leaders were driven around for nearly two hours without being told where they were being taken.

"We were moving around for two hours, didn't know where we were going. Just like being kidnapped. Now we are on the border of Haryana-Delhi," she said.