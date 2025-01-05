Almost 19 years after ‘killing’ Kerala woman, her twin baby girls, CBI nabs two ex-army men from Puducherry

CHENNAI: Two former army men who were on the run for almost 19 years after allegedly killing a woman named Ranjini and her 17-day-old twin daughters in Kollam district’s Anchal finally landed in the police net on Friday. They had assumed new identities and were running businesses in Puducherry from where they were nabbed by the Chennai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Worried that a paternity test ordered by the state would reveal he was the father of the twin girls, Anchal-native Divil Kumar and his friend Rajesh (in his early 30s then) from Kannur allegedly killed Ranjini on February 10, 2006. Both men were serving together in the Indian Army's 45 AD Regiment in Pathankot.

The CBI which took over the case in 2008, following a plea from Ranjini’s family had even issued a lookout notice for Divil and Rajesh, and promised a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on them. As no clues turned up, it was also suspected that the duo had fled abroad. The army had declared them as deserters after they went into hiding following the crime.

Almost 19 years later, a team of CBI officers traced the two in Puducherry and nabbed them on January 3. The CBI had filed a chargesheet and the court had declared them as Proclaimed Offenders, as per a statement. They were then produced before a court in Kochi on the following day and remanded in judicial custody, according to a prosecutor.

The triple murder case

Ranjini (who was then 24) and Divil Kumar (he was 28 at the time) were reportedly in a relationship and subsequently, she got pregnant while Divil began distancing himself from her. Ranjini delivered twin girls on January 24, 2006, and later approached the Kerala State Women's Commission, which ordered Divil to appear for a DNA test, to determine the twins’ paternity. This spurred Divil to allegedly kill her and the babies with the help of his friend Rajesh.

Although the two accused had been identified during earlier investigations by the Kerala Police and the CBI, the duo managed to evade arrest until now.

18 years on the run new names, new families

While on the run after the murder, Divil Kumar changed his name to Vishnu while Rajesh ‘became’ Praveen Kumar, concealed his real identity, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. Both men went to Puducherry, got married, fathered children, purchased properties and were working as interior decorators.

AI photo search gave investigators a clue

According to media reports, the technical intelligence wing of the Kerala Police got a used AI tools to reconstruct images of how the duo would look now, compared them with social media photos, and found a match for Divil (looking at a photo taken at a wedding he attended) when comparing them with social media photos. This helped the probe team zero trace Divil and later, Rajesh, to Puducherry, leading to their arrest. “The technical intelligence wing made use of image metadata employing reverse search, aided by AI tools and found matches on social media. This was used to trace the present address and the information was handed over to the CBI," Manoj Abraham, ADGP (Law & Order) was quoted as saying by Onmanorama.

(With inputs from PTI)