Allu Arjun’s ego made Telugu film industry bow before CM Revanth, says producer Tammareddy

CHENNAI: Telugu producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj came down heavily on Allu Arjun, urging actors to behave like ordinary human beings.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the producer stated that Allu Arjun’s ego forced the entire Telugu film industry to bow down before Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

This comes in the backdrop of the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' that resulted in the death of a woman, and the subsequent developments, including the arrest of actor Allu Arjun.

On Thursday, veterans from the film industry, including 21 producers, 13 directors, and 11 actors attended the meeting with CM Revanth Reddy, where they discussed issues like hike in cinema ticket charge, benefit shows, and Gaddar awards.

Even as he made it clear that the government would stand by the industry, the Chief Minister said there would be no compromise on law and order. He reiterated during the meeting that benefit shows would not be permitted and that the government would take a firm stance against bouncers, the private security personnel hired by film stars.

Producer Tammareddy also criticised fans for worshiping their heroes as gods. "If the audience just watched a film and left without much noise, incidents like this wouldn’t happen," the producer added.

He noted that actors in the past used to visit theatres without announcing it, but in the era of social media, the whereabouts of actors are easily available.

He requested celebrities to act like normal human beings and think not only about their fans but also about the general public.

(With inputs from IANS)