Alliances involving Cong will get majority in TN, Kerala, party will get more seats in Assam: Kharge

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Exit polls have shown that in Assam we are not getting seats as expected, but I'm confident that we will get more seats than what they are showing. In Puducherry we have equally fought against BJP and N R Congress and we have expectations from there too. There was a tough fight there; let's wait and see for a couple of days." In West Bengal, according to exit polls and internal information there was a tough fight, Kharge said, "As per our information TMC is ahead." Alleging "oppression and intimidation" by the BJP and NDA through the deployment of central forces in West Bengal during polls, he said, "By doing that they have tried to give a strong fight to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC." "For Congress, our fight has been in West Bengal since the beginning. We have contested alone for the first time there. Our fight has been in the interest of the party and for the party's growth there," Kharge added.

As per his feedback, the results will be as expected by the party. "Let's see, there are three more days. If we say things now itself unnecessarily, it won't look good. If we wait for a couple of days, a clear picture will emerge, let's see what happens." Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Assam and a clear edge for the party over the ruling TMC in West Bengal, while projecting a return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala after 10 years.

However, some pollsters predicted a big win for the TMC in West Bengal and a hung House in Tamil Nadu with actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK emerging as a spoiler for the DMK.