Alliance with parties concerned with State's welfare, PMK's GC resolution

CHENNAI: With options wide open for the PMK to align during the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the party's general council has given the power of taking a call on the alliance to its founder Dr S Ramadoss.

A resolution passed by the general council, on Thursday, said that PMK will contest the election along with parties that have concern over the welfare of the state as well as the nation. As per the resolution, Ramadoss will decide on the party's allies.

It may be noted that during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 state assembly election, PMK allied with an alliance led by AIADMK, in which BJP was a part. However, PMK walked out of the alliance before the local body polls. A few months ago, AIADMK snapped its ties with the BJP resulting in uncertainty in the opposition camp. On the other hand, the DMK alliance is stable.

While it is unclear where PMK will align with, as of now, party president Anbumani Ramadoss spoke, in the general council meeting, against DMK and BJP. Interestingly, he abstained from targeting his former partner - AIADMK. Moreover, both Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss are critical about several decisions taken by the state and central government in recent months.

"Whenever there is no sufficient representation from the PMK, the welfare of Tamil Nadu witnesses setbacks. This suggests that the victory of the PMK is good for the state. The party is devising strategies to win a considerable number of seats in the Lok Sabha election," the resolution stated.

Apart from giving power to Ramadoss, the general council passed resolutions urging the governments to conduct the caste-based census, 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars, 27 per cent OBC internal reservation, provide compensation to drought-hit farmers, banning land acquisition for NLC and SIPCOT, enact law to ensure private jobs to Tamilians and implementing complete prohibition. The party also urged the government to revoke the Land Consolidation Act.