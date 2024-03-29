"Allegations made by his family require investigation," Mayawati on Mukhtar Ansari's death

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati said on Friday that the serious allegations by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a "high-level investigation" so that the facts related to his death "can be revealed."

In a post on X, the BSP chief said, "The persistent apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the true facts of his death can be revealed. In such a situation, it is natural for his family to be sad. May nature give them the strength to bear this sorrow." After the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari due to cardiac arrest, Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, claimed that his father was given poison in the food and said they would move to the judiciary. "We have full faith in it," he added.

मुख़्तार अंसारी की जेल में हुई मौत को लेकर उनके परिवार द्वारा जो लगातार आशंकायें व गंभीर आरोप लगाए गए हैं उनकी उच्च-स्तरीय जाँच जरूरी, ताकि उनकी मौत के सही तथ्य सामने आ सकें। ऐसे में उनके परिवार का दुःखी होना स्वाभाविक। कुदरत उन्हें इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 29, 2024

"I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media... But now the whole nation knows everything... Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it..." Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, said.

"Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, after that, they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process (cremation)... My father had alleged that he was being given a slow poison... Around five doctors panel has been made (for carrying out the post-mortem)," Umar Ansari added.

Meanwhile, the body of Mukhtar Ansari has been sent for post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital, Banda. Samajwadi Party leader Ameeque Jamei demanded a thorough investigation of Mukhtar Ansari's death. "We stand with the family of Mukhtar Ansari... Recently he said that he can be murdered anytime... Why he was not given a proper medical facility...We will demand a thorough investigation of the incident..." he said. Congress leader Surendra Rajput also questioned the death of Mukhtar Ansari due to cardiac arrest.

"Today Mukhtar Ansari's death in the jail raises a big question BJP-led UP Government...This should be investigated thoroughly so that everyone gets to know what is going on..." he said.

Ansari was brought to the hospital around 8:25 PM, according to the official release from the hospital. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died, the release added. Ansari was elected as an MLA from the Mau assembly seat five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

He had a strong influence in Ghazipur, his hometown. In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.



