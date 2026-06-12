Allegation of access to actor assault case memory card: Kerala HC seeks govt's stand

Justice C S Dias admitted the petition and issued notice to the state government, giving it time to file its counter-affidavit within one month.

Justice Dias also directed the District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam to send, in a sealed cover to the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court, the memory card and pendrive containing the visuals and the reports of the enquiry earlier carried out.

The High Court said that the sealed cover shall be kept in safe custody by the Registrar General till further orders.