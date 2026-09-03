Allahabad HC quashes Aakriti Chaudhary's detention under NSA post Noida workers' protest

Allowing Chaudhary's habeas corpus petition challenging her arrest, a bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev found that the detention was based on a story "concocted" by the state.

The court directed her immediate release if her arrest was not warranted in any other case. It also directed the state to pay her compensation of Rs 5,000.

The development came as the bench found several lapses after closely examining the sequence of Chaudhary's arrest and the notices issued to her under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The detailed order is awaited.

During Wednesday's hearing, the state counsel informed the court that Chaudhary was arrested at 10.56 am on April 12, 2026, and that a notice was issued to her as per law. The state alleged that she had instigated the mob to resort to arson and stone-pelting.