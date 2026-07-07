All valuable articles donated to Ram temple safe; over 30 kg gold-like items in possession of Trust: Treasurer

Giri told PTI that all 2,926 valuable articles donated to the temple were "safe" and their records maintained.

He gave the details of the donations after the Trust on Monday displayed several of the offerings to the temple like a gold 'Ramcharitmanas' and a diamond-studded necklace before the media here.

A silver 'charan paduka' and silver 'Kakbhushundi' artefact, which some social media posts had claimed were among the missing items or unaccounted for, were also displayed before media personnel here.