All preparations for G20 Summit complete, says Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Wednesday said the national capital is ready to welcome foreign delegates and said all the preparations for the G20 Summit are complete.

Addressing a press conference, cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj shared details of the preparations done by the Delhi government for the event.

''It is a matter of great pride that our country is hosting the G20 Summit. I congratulate the Centre for coming up with a grand convention centre at Pragati Maidan where the G20 Summit will be held. Ten roads have been refurbished for the G20 Summit and extensive beautification work has been undertaken,'' Atishi said.

Bharadwaj also echoed similar views as his cabinet counterpart on the renovation and beautification work carried out for the summit.

However, when asked about traffic congestion seen on Tuesday, Bharadwaj said, ''There should have been better planning by the LG on this. Carcade rehearsals should have been carried out on Saturday and Sunday.''