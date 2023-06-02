All possible assistance being given: Modi on Odisha train accident

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that he was distressed by the Coromandel Express train accident in Odisha and he has spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation.

He also stated that the rescue operation is underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected in the accident.

Meanwhile Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the accident.

In a tweet, Shah said, "The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

As per the latest reports, at least 179 people were injured and around 50 were feared dead. The injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha.

The accident occurred around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, officials said.

The West Bengal government is sending a six-member team to Odisha's Balasore where several people are feared killed.

Meanwhile, the South Eastern Railways authorities have cancelled a number of trains that were supposed to leave from different stations in West Bengal and pass through the area where the train met with the accident.