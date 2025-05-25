All-party delegation in Japan underscored India’s resolve in fight against terror: TMC MP

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is representing the TMC in the all-party delegations sent to different parts of the world post-Operation Sindoor, said the team’s outreach in Japan was meaningful as it conveyed the message of India’s courage and clarity in the fight against terror.

Seven multi-party delegations will travel to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“Our global outreach in Japan concluded with a meaningful engagement at the Indian Embassy.

“United in purpose, we drew attention to the grievous Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted India’s calibrated response - One that decisively dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir without compromising civilian safety,” Banerjee said in a post on X on Saturday night.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

The TMC national general secretary said the delegation also acknowledged the heartfelt tribute by the Indian community to the victims, “an expression of solidarity that reflects the resilience and unity of our diaspora in the face of terrorism”.

“As we now arrive in Seoul to carry this message forward, our resolve remains firm: India will continue to lead with courage and clarity in the global fight against terror,” Banerjee added.

The all-party parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Seoul on Saturday.