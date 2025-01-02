"All films will be made in Andhra Pradesh once Amaravati is ready": CM Naidu

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that once the construction of the proposed capital of the state, Amaravati, was completed, the state would become a prime destination for filmmaking.

During an informal interaction with the media at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office in Mangalagiri, CM Naidu discussed the growth of the film industry in Telangana's Hyderabad and its potential future in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu observed that Hyderabad has emerged as a key hub for the film sector, attributing this development to the opportunities created during the previous TDP government's tenure.

He also remarked on the expanding overseas market for Indian films and expressed optimism about the future of the industry.

"All films will be made in Andhra Pradesh once Amaravati is ready," Naidu said.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Ponguru Narayana, said that all the developmental works in the capital city of Amaravati would be completed in the next three years with 1.18 lakh Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses also to be completed by June 12 this year.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) at its 44th meeting held at the State Secretariat with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in the chair, the MAUD Minister said that the Chief Minister gave his consent for payment of Rs 102 cr to complete the TIDCO houses, which have remained as non-performing assets. Narayana said that 701,481 TIDCO housing units got sanctioned by the Centre between 2014 and 2019, of which five lakh houses were given administrative sanction while 4,54,706 units have already been grounded.

The CRDA also approved the proposal to take up road works in Amaravathi Zone-7 and 10 at a cost of Rs 2,723 cr, Narayana said, and stated that till now the CRDA cleared total works worth Rs 47,288 cr in the capital city of Amaravati. Of the remaining developmental works, some will be cleared by the end of this month and the others by next month, Narayana said, and he added that the tenders will be called before January 15.