All Assam Ministers to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on Feb 22

GUWAHATI: All Assam ministers will together visit Ayodhya and will take darshan of Ram Lalla on February 22, said the state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The Minister also said that the state cabinet extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greetings to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark the occasion.

Informing the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting Baruah said that the cabinet approved the promotion of the eligible Assistant Professors of the provincialized colleges of the state.

"The state cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved the promotion of the eligible Assistant Professors of the provincialized colleges of the state. On the Republic Day celebration, the ministers of the state will hoist national flags in various districts," Baruah said.

The state cabinet also approved the Swahid Kanaklata Baruah State University Bill to be set up in Gohpur and this bill will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session.

The state cabinet also approved Rs 400 crore under SOPD-G for all-round development in the Bodoland Territorial Council areas.

The minister further said that the state cabinet has approved the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024 to curb unfair practices during examination, de-reserving VGR/PGR land in Golaghat, land settlement in favour of landless people in 10 districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0.