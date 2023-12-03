All 8 Janasena candidates lose deposits as party draws a blank in T'gana

HYDERABAD: Candidates of the Janasena party led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan lost deposit in all the eight constituencies where they contested in the Assembly elections in Telangana. The party put up a decent fight only in the Kukatpalle segment, where it finished third, while in other seats it lost badly.



The eight seats it contested were: Kukatpalle, Khammam, Kothagudum, Wrya, Aswaraopeta, Kodad, Nagarkurnool and Tandur.

The Janasena contested the Assembly polls in an alliance with its NDA ally - the BJP.

The actor failed to work his magic on the Telangana voters and now needs to relook at his seat distribution strategy with TDP in Andhra Pradesh for the Assembly elections.